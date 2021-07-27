South Dakotan graces list of Pulitzer Prize finalists

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - National awards are no laughing matter.

But one South Dakotan used his talent to make people laugh, and think.

And therefore found himself on the cusp of excellence, a Pulitzer Prize finalist.

The 105th class of Pulitzer Prize winners included a familiar South Dakota name, Marty Two Bulls.

“It’s a real honor,” said Two Bulls, an artist, and political cartoonist. “I do these things for my people. I’m from Pine Ridge, I’m Oglala-Lakota. So I just do these cartoons basically for them, to reach my readership and the people of my tribe. My main focus is to address the problems and concerns that are facing my tribe.”

A finalist in editorial cartooning, Two Bulls submitted 15 cartoons with topics ranging from Governor Kristi Noem to COVID to former President Donald Trump.

Three people were chosen as finalists but the Pulitzer Prize board decided not to select a winner.

“It’s somewhat disappointing that they didn’t award an award but on the other hand I consider it a three-way tie,” continued Two Bulls. “But to be a finalist for the Pulitzer actually gives you a lot of credibility in the newsroom as well as in the writing world in general. I still have my hands in journalism and still, work whenever I can for different entities.”

Rapid City is where Two Bulls began his career, with KOTA Territory News. From there gravitating to newspapers like the Rapid City Journal and Argus Leader. With his work now appearing in national publications like the Wall Street Journal.

Two Bulls says his talent was there at a young age but it didn’t become award-winning without practice.

“I’ve been an artist all my life actually,” said Two Bulls. “You know, it was my kindergarten teacher that said that one day I’d grow up to be an artist. I always tell my students that you have to work hard, just practice, practice, practice. Carry a sketch pad. Where ever you need to. Where ever you can. Where ever you go.”

