Record High Temperatures are Expected Today!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The hot dome of high pressure will be right on top of today, so today will be the hottest day this week with record highs likely, above 100 degrees. It will continue to be very hazy due to the extensive smoke from the western wildfires.

Wednesday will be the last really hot day this week, then a cold front moves through Wednesday night, ushering in cooler air.

And, the best news of all, monsoon moisture will stream into the area late this week and weekend, resulting in a daily chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

