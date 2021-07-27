Mobile medics work to keep Rapid City’s homeless population safe from the heat

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Air conditioning…water…fans.

On days like this those items are a basic necessity, but there’s an entire population in Rapid City that doesn’t have such easy access to them.

According to the South Dakota Housing for the Homeless Consortium, 33% of Rapid City’s population is homeless and on a day where the temperatures reach the 100′s, not being able to beat the heat can be dangerous. That’s where mobile medics come in.

“We do a lot of driving around and checking on the homeless population to where we usually find where they hang out the most. We go to some of the other resources Rapid City has for the unhoused population. We just check on them, make sure they’re drinking water, sitting in the air conditioner to help prevent that heat exhaustion,” said one mobile medic, Rachel Hobbs.

Different resources are available around Rapid City to act as a place of shelter for the homeless population such as the Hope Center, Volunteers of America, or the Cornerstone Rescue Mission.

“But the thing is a lot of people don’t know about them. The unhoused population, they don’t know. So, we try to let them know what their resources are, their options that they have,” said Hobbs.

Hobbs said the best advice is to keep drinking water, stay in the shade as much as possible, and try to get to one of the resource centers for air conditioning.

The mobile medics are there to help anyone in the event that they don’t take any of this advice. A job Hobbs says is humbling.

“You go to these people who are vulnerable and they don’t have anything. Even just talking to them if they’re not having a medical emergency, you know, the unhoused are humans too. They have great personalities, they’re fun to joke with. Just kind of make sure they’re taken care of and we can take care of all the citizens of Rapid City,” said Hobbs.

