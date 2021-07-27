Meade County could become home to largest shooting range in the state

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Firearm sales are through the roof, and part of the reason why has to do with new gun owners. The Firearm Industry Trade Association reported that 5 million Americans purchased a gun for the first time in 2020. Leaving all those new gun owners in need of a place to practice.

At the Meade County Commission meeting on Tuesday, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks proposed a plan to open a state of the art gun range north of Elk Vale Road. Terrestrial Section Chief for South Dakota Game, Fish and Park, John Kanta says the range will be free and open to the public.

”There will be lots of opportunities here from someone who just wants to shoot that new pistol that they purchased, or site in their hunting rife before they go out, all the way up to national competitions,” Kanta said.

Kanta adds the range will be the biggest in the state and quite possibly in the country, ”we’ll be able to handle any shooting competition here, that occurs currently and possibly start up new competitions that our range will be able to facilitate where other ranges can’t.”

The project will cost 10 million dollars, and would officially open its doors in 2022.

