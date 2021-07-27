Advertisement

Dangerously Hot for the Midweek

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - So you saw the cookies being baked in a car during our 5:30 and 6:00 shows today. That should be proof that you should NOT leave anything in your cars on hot days.

There is still a Heat Advisory in place until the early morning hours of Thursday. By then we should be the proud beneficiaries of some rain and much cooler air that will take us closer to normal.

A cool front is allowed to move in from the north and move this dome of high pressure and downright stifling hot air to our east and all of this uncomfortable heat will come to a crashing halt by the end of the day on Thursday. The front will bring with it just enough instability for showers and thunderstorms to cool us off. We will have a good chance of seeing showers that will bring the temperatures down to something close to normal - which by the way is a mere 88°. After that, we will stay in that upper-80s range for the next six days.

Afternoon rain chances stay with us throughout the next week as well.

