Dangerously Hot in KOTA Territory

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s been a super-hot day today with more to come over the next few days. We have the upper-level ridge in place that I have been talking about for a long time. It’s here and it is not going to budge for at least the next 48 to 96 hours.

In fact it will keep on building as we move into midweek and bring those temperatures up and over 100°.

The further east you go the worse it gets. Some places northeast of the Black Hills will top will reach the 105-110° by Tuesday. We have a Heat Advisory in place for all of us through Wednesday evening, and that wills stay put until at least Thursday when we look at a front that will make our lives a lot cooler.

The cold front could make it into far northwest South Dakota by Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. It will bring with it just enough instability for showers and thunderstorms to cool us off. With that, there looks to be a daily chances for thunderstorms through the weekend.

hot
