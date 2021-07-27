Advertisement

CDC to issue new guidelines for masks in schools K-12

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to recommend everyone wear a mask in all kindergarten through 12th grade schools.

That recommendation is regardless of vaccination status, according to a U.S. health official.

The new guidance comes around two months after officials said masks were no longer needed inside for vaccinated people.

But that was before the highly contagious delta variant took off across the country.

More guidelines are expected from the CDC on Tuesday in regards to mask wearing in certain areas across the country.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennington County Search and Rescue car used on a search mission. (KOTA TV)
UPDATE: Crews rescue man trapped in trench near Keystone
It's a couple weeks from the official start.
Sturgis Rally nears - tension, anticipation and excitement fills the streets
Staff and supply shortages are a big concern around the country but businesses in Sturgis are...
Sturgis businesses overcome obstacles in time for Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
An officer lifted a car off a baby Friday after a crash in Yonkers, N.Y.
GRAPHIC: Officers rescue baby trapped under crashed car
Police officer out after accusations of racial profiling

Latest News

FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about the release of the 2021 Congressional...
Blinken decries swastika vandalism in State Department elevator
Rep. Don Young reacts to Lydia Jacoby's historic Olympic win for Alaskans
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump hold...
‘This is how I’m going to die’: Officers tell Jan. 6 stories
Mallory Rahman and her daughter Zara Rahman, 4, who live nearby, pause after bringing flowers...
Man pleads guilty to 4 Atlanta-area spa killings, sentenced to life
A recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC found 8 in 10 Americans favor some increased...
Senators, White House in talks to finish infrastructure bill