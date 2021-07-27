Advertisement

Biden considers requiring federal workers to be vaccinated

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden says that requiring all federal workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus is “under consideration,” as the more infectious Delta variant surges across the United States and a significant chunk of Americans still refuse the shot.

Speaking Tuesday after delivering remarks at the office of the Director of National Intelligence, Biden affirmed that his administration was considering the possibility in response to a reporter’s question.

His comments come the day after the Department of Veterans Affairs became the first federal agency to require its healthcare workers receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Earlier Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki left the door open to more agencies implementing similar requirements, saying that the administration would “continue to look at ways to protect our workforce and save more lives.

