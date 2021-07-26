Very Hot Start to the Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A strong upper level ridge of high pressure will build over the northern plains today and stick around through Wednesday, This will lead to the hottest weather so far this year with triple digit heat expected through Wednesday. Heat Advisories are in effect.

The ridge retrogrades to the west a bit later this week, and an unstable northwest flow aloft will develop overhead. This brings temperatures down a few notches and also returns a daily chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms as we head into the weekend.

