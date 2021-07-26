Advertisement

Very Hot Start to the Week

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A strong upper level ridge of high pressure will build over the northern plains today and stick around through Wednesday, This will lead to the hottest weather so far this year with triple digit heat expected through Wednesday. Heat Advisories are in effect.

The ridge retrogrades to the west a bit later this week, and an unstable northwest flow aloft will develop overhead. This brings temperatures down a few notches and also returns a daily chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms as we head into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's a couple weeks from the official start.
Sturgis Rally nears - tension, anticipation and excitement fills the streets
Police officer out after accusations of racial profiling
The Sturgis Motorcycle rally is revving up its engines but the same health concerns from last...
Health concerns for this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Senator John Thune announced in a tweet Friday that the Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a...
Senate Judiciary Committee to hold hearing on cattle market prices
Made for the beginners
A place for kids to ride and thrive, beginner friendly bike park debuts in Rapid City

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Triple digits likely
Triple digits likely in Rapid City
Triple digits likely
Hottest temperatures of the year likely
Chance of rain for later in the week
Hottest weather of the year is likely Monday-Wednesday