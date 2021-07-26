Advertisement

Triple slaying victims knew who killed them, Wisconsin sheriff’s office says

WEAU-TV reported Peng Lor, Nemo Yang and Trevor Maloney were discovered Friday morning at the...
WEAU-TV reported Peng Lor, Nemo Yang and Trevor Maloney were discovered Friday morning at the entrance gate to the quarry owned by Milestone Materials, which is near the Minnesota border.(WEAU)
By Maria Blough and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF HAMILTON, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office said the three men found slain at a western Wisconsin quarry likely knew the person or people who killed them.

WEAU-TV reported Peng Lor, Nemo Yang and Trevor Maloney were discovered Friday morning at the entrance gate to the quarry owned by Milestone Materials, which is near the Minnesota border.

Investigators said they’ve been conducting interviews in multiple states to better understand how the three victims knew each other and where they were on Thursday before their deaths.

The homicide investigation so far shows that the three men were killed at the scene, and authorities say there is no reason to believe the public is in danger.

According to the sheriff’s department, there is no connection between the homicides and Milestone Materials or any of its employees.

More details may be released Monday.

Anyone with any additional information should call La Crosse County Crimestoppers at 608-784-8477 or submit a tip online, or contact the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office at their non-emergency number, 608-785-9629.

Copyright 2021 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's a couple weeks from the official start.
Sturgis Rally nears - tension, anticipation and excitement fills the streets
Police officer out after accusations of racial profiling
The Sturgis Motorcycle rally is revving up its engines but the same health concerns from last...
Health concerns for this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Senator John Thune announced in a tweet Friday that the Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a...
Senate Judiciary Committee to hold hearing on cattle market prices
Made for the beginners
A place for kids to ride and thrive, beginner friendly bike park debuts in Rapid City

Latest News

Twenty vehicles were involved in a pileup Sunday during a sandstorm in Utah. At least seven...
At least 8 killed in 22-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm
More than 50 medical groups are calling on health care employers to require their workers to...
Major medical groups urge COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) prepares to throw a pass against Oklahoma during the second...
With eye on SEC, Oklahoma, Texas move toward leaving Big 12
President Joe Biden co-sponsored the Americans with Disabilities Act as a senator in 1990. It...
LIVE: Biden, Harris to comment on Americans with Disabilities Act anniversary