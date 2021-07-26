Advertisement

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally vendors are already busy

Vendors are set up on the streets of Sturgis for the early riders who came to beat the crowd.
Vendors are set up on the streets of Sturgis for the early riders who came to beat the crowd.
Vendors are set up on the streets of Sturgis for the early riders who came to beat the crowd.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Although the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is still about two weeks away, vendors are setting up shop on the streets of Sturgis.

Final Touch specializes in leather sales and has been up and open since last week.

They aren’t the only vendors around downtown Sturgis who are getting prepared for the larger crowds, on almost every corner you could find a vendor set up or setting up.

For an event as large as the Sturgis rally, there is a crowd of people who come early to try to beat the lines.

“You kind of get those crowds of people who are wanting to beat the big crowd and so we’ve done a lot of sales with that, a lot of people getting T-shirts and stuff like that. Definitely a lot busier than I expected,” said Isabelle Drumm, an employee for Final Touch.

Final Touch currently has two shops open in Sturgis for the rally.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's a couple weeks from the official start.
Sturgis Rally nears - tension, anticipation and excitement fills the streets
Police officer out after accusations of racial profiling
The Sturgis Motorcycle rally is revving up its engines but the same health concerns from last...
Health concerns for this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Senator John Thune announced in a tweet Friday that the Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a...
Senate Judiciary Committee to hold hearing on cattle market prices
Former state legislator David Lust dies at the age of 53
Former state legislator David Lust dies at 53

Latest News

dry grass
August sees above-average fire potential
Heat illness
Avoid the ER by taking care of yourself with temperatures in the 100′s
Staff and supply shortages are a big concern around the country but businesses in Sturgis are...
Sturgis businesses overcome obstacles in time for Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Haze will also continue
KOTA Territory Noon News - VOD - weather