Advertisement

Man fatally shoots ex-wife, man at Houston soccer field

By KTRK staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - A youth soccer tournament in Texas turned deadly Sunday.

Authorities said about 100 people were at the tournament when a gunman opened fire amid a domestic dispute.

A pregnant woman and her boyfriend died.

The woman was with two children at the time of the shooting. They were not injured.

Family members say the woman and her boyfriend were arguing with her ex-husband when he pulled the trigger. He then fled the scene.

About two hours later, family members said they received a text from him saying he planned to kill himself.

Deputies later found his body with a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a home about 10 miles from the field.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's a couple weeks from the official start.
Sturgis Rally nears - tension, anticipation and excitement fills the streets
Police officer out after accusations of racial profiling
The Sturgis Motorcycle rally is revving up its engines but the same health concerns from last...
Health concerns for this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Senator John Thune announced in a tweet Friday that the Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a...
Senate Judiciary Committee to hold hearing on cattle market prices
Former state legislator David Lust dies at the age of 53
Former state legislator David Lust dies at 53

Latest News

FILE - Then-Kansas City Chiefs assistant offensive line coach Eugene Chung, left, talks with...
Former NFL coach wants meeting with Goodell over team’s Asian remark
A Denver Water crew works to replace a lead water service line installed in 1927 with a new...
Infrastructure talks face new trouble as pressure mounts
Sgt. Ben Bell of the Harris County Sheriff's Office said 100 people were at the youth soccer...
Police: About 100 people at soccer field when fatal shooting occurred
NYC Mayor de Blasio requires all city employees to be vaccinated or get tested once a week for...
NYC to require vaccines or weekly testing for city workers