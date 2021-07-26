Advertisement

Deputy drowns after attempting to help child while paddleboarding

Linn County Deputy Courtney Couch died in a weekend paddleboarding accident.
Linn County Deputy Courtney Couch died in a weekend paddleboarding accident.(Linn County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOSTER, Ore. (Gray News) - A sheriff’s deputy died Sunday after she tried to help a child while paddleboarding in Oregon.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Courtney Couch was with her family on Foster Reservoir when she accidentally drowned.

The sheriff’s office announced on Facebook that Couch was attempting to help a young child when she fell in the water and didn’t come back up.

Bystanders were able to get Couch to the surface, but deputies and paramedics were unable to revive her.

Couch was an Army veteran and served with the sheriff’s office for seven years.

The sheriff’s office said Couch’s top priority was raising her young son.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of Deputy Courtney Couch (Anderson). On Sunday July 25th, Deputy...

Posted by Lane County Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's a couple weeks from the official start.
Sturgis Rally nears - tension, anticipation and excitement fills the streets
Police officer out after accusations of racial profiling
The Sturgis Motorcycle rally is revving up its engines but the same health concerns from last...
Health concerns for this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Senator John Thune announced in a tweet Friday that the Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a...
Senate Judiciary Committee to hold hearing on cattle market prices
Former state legislator David Lust dies at the age of 53
Former state legislator David Lust dies at 53

Latest News

Louisiana Children’s Medical Center announced Monday that all its health facilities will...
Major New Orleans hospitals pause non-urgent procedures as COVID cases surge
dry grass
August sees above-average fire potential
Better Business Bureau issues warning about online back-to-school shopping scams, as parents...
Beware of back-to-school shopping scams, officials warn
Vendors are set up on the streets of Sturgis for the early riders who came to beat the crowd.
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally vendors are already busy
Heat illness
Avoid the ER by taking care of yourself with temperatures in the 100′s