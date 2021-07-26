Advertisement

Bezos offers NASA billions for lunar mission contract

By CNN
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The race is on to get back to the moon.

Jeff Bezos is offering NASA up to $2 billion if his rocket company is given a contract for a second human landing system (HLS) to Earth’s nearest neighbor.

In April, the space agency awarded an HLS contract to SpaceX, the company owned by Tesla founder Elon Musk.

Bezos wants to provide a second option.

If granted, Bezos and Blue Origin would build another lunar lander to put astronauts back on the moon for the first time since 1972.

In a proposal sent to NASA on Monday, the Amazon founder said he will waive any payments for the next two fiscal years – up to $2 billion.

“Unlike Apollo, our approach is designed to be sustainable and to grow into permanent, affordable lunar operations,” Bezos said in an open letter to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

Blue Origin launched its first flight with people into space this month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's a couple weeks from the official start.
Sturgis Rally nears - tension, anticipation and excitement fills the streets
Police officer out after accusations of racial profiling
The Sturgis Motorcycle rally is revving up its engines but the same health concerns from last...
Health concerns for this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Senator John Thune announced in a tweet Friday that the Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a...
Senate Judiciary Committee to hold hearing on cattle market prices
Former state legislator David Lust dies at the age of 53
Former state legislator David Lust dies at 53

Latest News

A Missouri man is hoping his battle with COVID-19 will help others be more willing to get...
Missouri man call for vaccinations after sharing story of COVID-19 battle
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) prepares to throw a pass against Oklahoma during the second...
With eye on SEC, Oklahoma, Texas move toward leaving Big 12
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki: "We will maintain existing travel restrictions at this...
WH: Travel restrictions will remain in place
Wildfire smoke out West is making its way east, impacting air quality.
Western wildfire smoke, heat dome may worsen air quality in East
NYC Mayor de Blasio requires all city employees to be vaccinated or get tested once a week for...
NYC to require vaccines or weekly testing for city workers