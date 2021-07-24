Warm Start to the Weekend then HOT!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The day started off sunny and then the clouds came in at right about lunchtime they didn’t subside until well after dinner.

The Storm Prediction Center had us pegged for a marginal risk, and that pretty much held true. There were several small thunderstorms that helped keep us cooler during the course of the day. Overall, nothing all that organized like earlier this week. I know we will take the rain anyway we can get it.

Your weekend is looking nice. Above average temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday. Some of us closer to Sheridan and Gillette, Wyoming could see the resurgence of the western wildfire smoke and a decrease in the rain showers that could help to wash the air out.

One of the other things that we should be concerned about is still the oncoming heat. The ridge will build back in and increase our temperatures next week to 99° on Monday, and then the triple digits on Tuesday and Wednesday before the next cooldown comes in to give us some relief.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.