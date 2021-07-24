Advertisement

Harney and Sioux Falls earn wins at Little League state tourney

Harney defeated Timberline 3-0, Sioux Falls got past Pierre 9-0
By Vic Quick
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The state Little League baseball tournament opened up on Friday. Harney defeated Timberline 3-0. Sioux Falls got past Pierre 9-0. Timberline and Pierre will now meet Saturday at noon while Harney and Sioux Falls play at 2:30.

Also in Clip:

-Post 22 defeats Sioux Falls West 4-3 in opening round of state legion tournament.

