Harney and Sioux Falls earn wins at Little League state tourney

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The state Little League baseball tournament opened up on Friday. Harney defeated Timberline 3-0. Sioux Falls got past Pierre 9-0. Timberline and Pierre will now meet Saturday at noon while Harney and Sioux Falls play at 2:30.

Also in Clip:

-Post 22 defeats Sioux Falls West 4-3 in opening round of state legion tournament.

