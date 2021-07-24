Advertisement

Former state legislator David Lust dies at 53

David Lust
Former state legislator David Lust dies at the age of 53(KEVN/KOTA)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Former Rapid City State Legislator David Lust has died unexpectedly at the age of 53.

Lust spent ten years as a Republican state representative including four years as the House Majority Leader. He served in Pierre from 2007 to 2018. Lust served on many civic boards around the area, including working as the campaign chair for the start of Elevate Rapid City. Lust was a partner in the law firm of Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson and Ashmore. In a statement, Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said, “Rapid City has lost a true friend. David was a tireless advocate for friends, for Rapid City and our great state.”

Most Read

The two laugh after being reunited.
A 51 day journey by horseback, two cowboys arrive from Missouri at Mount Rushmore
The Sturgis Motorcycle rally is revving up its engines but the same health concerns from last...
Health concerns for this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Rapid City restaurants struggle to find workers
Housing shortage puts strain on incoming Airmen
Near New Underwood
Rollover near New Underwood has one car beaten and battered

Latest News

vcxv
RACE PROFILE
The IRS is now warning people of potential scammers that could take advantage of this new...
IRS warns of child tax credit scams
Police officer out after accusations of racial profiling
President Joe Biden recently signed an executive order reinforcing that hospitals be...
Monument Health says price transparency a priority