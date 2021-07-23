Whitewood family owned ice cream truck gifted $1,000 tab worth of ice cream to give away

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - “When they hear that music and the truck rolling they know exactly what it is. I mean all the kids love it. Grown ups love it. Everybody, they hear the ice cream music playing and they all come running,” says Seth Papenfuss, the driver of the newly owned family ice cream truck.

Rachel Papenfuss, Seth’s Mother, says they recently bought an ice cream truck in Whitewood, South Dakota, only around a month ago.

“We purchased an ice cream truck from another family here in town and we’ve been driving it around for a couple of weeks and the community response has just been overwhelming. Completely everybody from old people to little kids to everyone,” says Rachel.

The icing on the cake? Well, in honor of National Ice Cream Week 18 parlors were chosen around the nation by Blue Bunny, for whom they’ve opened a $1,000 tab. One of those chosen? Frosty’s Ice Cream Truck.

“So, that’s what we’ll be doing. Giving away some ice cream,” says Seth.

Since each item is one or two dollars, that’s more than 500 satisfied sweet tooth’s we’re talking about.

The prophet margins were never the driving force to invest in dessert on wheels.

“Three of my kids are driving around. My two sons and my daughter,” says Rachel, “and they’re just loving it and getting to meet everybody in town and having fun.”

“It was just kind of something fun to do one the side and fun for all of the kids in Whitewood, and I’m slowly starting to branch out a little bit. It was just a fun little project for all of us to do with the family,” Seth says.

Being in the sweets industry has its downsides, as sneaking a quick treat can be awfully tempting.

“Well, we try not to. That’s a bad habit to get into when you have a freezer full of ice cream,” Rachel says laughing!

The Papenfuss’s say it’s been a success this summer, and that that there’s high hopes that the truck hasn’t hit the end of the road.

Today marks the beginning.

“Get ice cream today for fun and have everybody enjoy it,” says Rachel, “and bring it back and have Frosty just be super fun every summer.”

Available only tonight while the truck roams Whitewood between 5:30 and 7:30.

