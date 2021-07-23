Strong Storms Start the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A lot of us heard rumbles of thunder on top of the stifling heat today. Watches and warnings started early in the afternoon and will likely continue into the evening hours.

We had some strong winds sweep across Harding and Perkins Counties this afternoon. For example Ralph, South Dakota clocked a 67mph gust of wind in the 4:00pm hour. We are looking at the potential for more widespread severe weather on Friday.

The Storm Prediction Center is so far saying that mainly those of us on the South Dakota side of the viewing area should be on the lookout for a Marginal Risk for severe weather Friday. If we were to add a scale on this, it would a 1 out of 5 – with five being the highest threat level.

There is a cold front that will dip down from North Dakota and it add instability to the air giving us what we saw today, again tomorrow.

Even with the strong storms, one of the other main things that we should be concerned about is still the oncoming heat.

The ridge will build back in and increase our temperatures next week to the triple digits on Tuesday (and maybe even Wednesday).

Those temperatures for next week are well above average. We are usually at 85° this time of the year.

