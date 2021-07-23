Isolated Afternoon and Evening Thunderstorms through Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms through the weekend. Strong, gusty winds and lightning will accompany any storm that forms, but not everyone will see rainfall.

Temperatures will remain hot through the weekend with lots of 90s for highs.

Even hotter temperature are expected early next week with our first 100 degree of the year likely for Rapid City on Tuesday.

