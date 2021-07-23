Hot weather will continue

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today will once again be very hot across the viewing area. Highs will be in the mid-90s for much of the region. The hazy weather will also continue and prevent our temperatures from reaching even higher. There is also the chance of storms today. Marginal risk for most of western South Dakota while northeast Wyoming isn’t looking as bad. The storms will form in the early afternoon but should clear out by the later part of the evening. The biggest threat will be damaging winds, but some minor hail is possible.

Tomorrow will be mostly dry but some locations south of the Black Hills may receive some rainfall in the evening. Temperatures tomorrow are going to be hot once again but not quite as hot as the last couple of days. Highs will be in the lower 90s tomorrow as opposed to mid-90s we’re going to see today.

After another chance of rain on Sunday, most of next week is looking dry but very hot. Tuesday will be the hottest day next week with a strong chance of triple digits in Rapid City for the first time in 2021.

