Cooking with Eric - Easy Bell Pepper Pasta

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Bright colors, healthy ingredients ... this is one summer pasta dish you won’t feel guilty eating!

Cook 1 pound of spaghetti according to package directions. Drain but retain 1 cup of pasta water.

In a skillet over medium heat, sauté a finely chopped medium onion, 5 minced garlic cloves and 2 to 3 cups chopped mixed colored peppers. Cook until softened. Add 1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes.

Then add a cup of grape or cherry tomatoes, halved and a quarter cup chopped cilantro of flat leaf parsley, as well as the pasta water. Add the spaghetti and cook, tossing frequently for a minute or two and serve immediately.

