T-shirt stores, vendors prepare for Sturgis Rally

Rally Shirts are always a big seller at the festivities, and Tom’s T’s, a small shirt business in Sturgis, is getting ready for big sales.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - As bikers from all over the country come to the Black Hills for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, it gives many area businesses the opportunity to sell merchandise to the biker crowd.

Vendors are already beginning to set up tents and stands in Sturgis to sell food, collectible items, and t-shirts. Rally Shirts are always a big seller at the festivities, and Tom’s T’s, a small shirt business in Sturgis, is getting ready for big sales.

Gary Vetter, print shop Forman at Tom’s T’s, said that business is already getting busy leading up to the rally.

”We go from doing probably two to three orders a day to eight or nine orders on top of that,” Vetter said. “It’s five times more than they typically would be for the local area vendors that do order from us.”

Vetter said that while it can be difficult to keep up with the demand during the rally, it’s worth it, as sales are sky high while the bikes are in town.

