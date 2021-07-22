Advertisement

Rollover near New Underwood has one car beaten and battered

Near New Underwood
Near New Underwood(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A car accident on eastbound I-90 near mile marker 78, and near New Underwood left one car seriously damaged.

A car veered off of the highway and into a ditch on the side of the road .

The car appeared to have rolled before coming to a stop at the bottom of the ditch.

At least two victims were taken away by ambulance.

The Rapid City Fire Department and State Troopers responded to the incident.

We are still waiting to hear back from the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two laugh after being reunited.
A 51 day journey by horseback, two cowboys arrive from Missouri at Mount Rushmore
Consecutive life sentences on all counts for convicted Rapid City child rapist
Rise and Shine, a series on GMA is trekking across the 50 states and Tuesday’s stop? South...
Rise and Shine: Check South Dakota off the list
Phone found recording in family bathroom at Dell Rapids pool
End of an era, Rapid City’s 1960′s powerline gets replaced

Latest News

Crews continue work
Preventing floods, construction crews continue work on St. Joe
Advice from a travel agent on how you should stay updated and on top of the restrictions while...
How can you internationally travel with borders sporadically closing?
The Sturgis Motorcycle rally is revving up its engines but the same health concerns from last...
Health concerns for this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Shen Yun
Rapid City hosts Shen Yun, a performance through 5,000 years of Chinese history