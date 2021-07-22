Rollover near New Underwood has one car beaten and battered

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A car accident on eastbound I-90 near mile marker 78, and near New Underwood left one car seriously damaged.

A car veered off of the highway and into a ditch on the side of the road .

The car appeared to have rolled before coming to a stop at the bottom of the ditch.

At least two victims were taken away by ambulance.

The Rapid City Fire Department and State Troopers responded to the incident.

We are still waiting to hear back from the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

