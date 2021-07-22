Rapid City restaurants struggle to find workers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We’ve told you about the unemployment numbers and how some businesses are struggling to find and keep their employees, but that hasn’t stopped new businesses from opening.

On Wednesday, a seafood restaurant opened its doors in Rapid City, just as a pizza spot is closing for two days a week.

Those in charge of the two restaurants spoke about the issues they face keeping Rapid City fed.

Rushmore Crossing’s newest business opened its doors Wednesday. Storming Crab is a family-owned cooperation with plans to bring a southern touch to Rapid City with country-boiled seafood, however like many other restaurants in the area, staffing remains an issue.

Storming Crab’s CEO, Jay Weng said that “So far, do we have a full staff? Maybe not, but like I say, we’re kind of limited on it too. It’s not like it’s going to be full open. If we’re short staff we might cut part of a section close in order to provide good service.”

To keep the restaurant doors open during their regular hours, seating will be limited. In the case of Storming Crab, they will be keeping the patio closed for now. “We might have that kind of problem, but we tried to open with the hours, but if we have to, then we have to do it.”

Although concerned about the staffing issues that other businesses face, Weng believes providing a stress-free atmosphere for their employees is key in order to avoid that problem. “When you overwhelm the servers, they can’t handle it. It’s too much stress for them.”

Just down the road…Makenzie River recently adjusted their restaurant hours, deciding to close their doors two days a week

“To help give a break to our employees that are here. A lot of them are overworked and are getting a crazy amount of hours at this time and we definitely need a little bit more help, that’s for sure.”

