Preventing floods, construction crews continue work on St. Joe

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Throughout the summer construction projects seem to pop up, and one of the big ones right now is installing four and a half foot diameter storm drains off of St. Joseph Street by Halley Park.

Officials say this is a major flooding area, and that it’s seen upwards of three-feet of water in previous years as water drains to the south in the area and gets caught up in the area.

The five phase project has completed three parts of phase one and is currently working on the the south side of St. Joe, installing a sewer system that will take water safely past Omaha street and into Rapid Creek.

Aside from stopping flooding. while the ground is torn up the city is also installing a water main.

Rapid City’s Construction Manager, Roger Hall, says, ”We’re doing our best right now to keep traffic flowing. We get it open as much as we can when we can. We do have work that impedes traffic quite frequently and we thank the people for their patience out here.”

The project will also see new concrete paving for the street and sidewalk as well as handicap ramps.

The goal is to have two lanes open on St. Joe by the Sturgis Rally, but with material delays backed up six weeks the city isn’t making any promises.

The projected completion date is still October 31 of this year. After completion, the city plans to pick up the next phase on Kansas City Street in March of next year.

