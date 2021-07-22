Advertisement

Judge orders medical records turned over in Ravnsborg case

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A judge overseeing the criminal trial of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is ordering medical providers to turn over their health records for the man killed when Ravnsborg struck him last year. This week, Judge John Brown issued letters to several hospitals and clinics, ordering them to provide records about Joe Boever’s psychiatric state. The order comes after Ravnsborg’s defense alleged in court documents that Boever’s death may have been a suicide. Ravnsborg is charged with three misdemeanor charges of careless driving, use of an electronic device while driving and illegal lane change. His trial is scheduled for next month.

