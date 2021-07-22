Advertisement

Hot and hazy weather will continue

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The last couple of days have been hot and hazy across the area. The hazy weather has contributed to temperatures not being quite as hot as they could. Highs in Rapid City have been in the lower 90s for the last couple of days as opposed to the upper 90s that were in the forecast. As we look at today, we are going to see more hot weather. The haze won’t be quite as bad today, but that may contribute to warmer weather this afternoon. We are going to see some more storms across our area as well this afternoon and evening. There is a marginal risk for severe weather for northern counties. The worst of the severe weather will stay north in Montana and North Dakota. Highs today will be in the mid-90s but triple digits are possible out in the plains.

The rest of the next 7-days shows highs in the 90s each day along with small chances of storms.

