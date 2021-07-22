Advertisement

Hot and Hazy Again Today; Isolated PM Storms

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hot and hazy weather is still in the forecast today. But with more monsoon type moisture in place, thunderstorms will develop on a scattered basis late this afternoon and evening. Strong gusty winds and lightning can be expected with the storms along with brief heavy downpours.

Friday will be hot again with haze and a few storms, then Saturday should be mostly dry. We’ll have one more chance of afternoon and evening storms on Sunday.

Next week is looking mighty hot - likely the hottest of the year. Good chance Rapid City could see 100 degrees .... will all depend upon how much haze we see next week.

