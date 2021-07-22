Heat. Rain. Repeat.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A few showers with lightning and thunder rolled in this afternoon. Even with the rain we keep those hazy skies across the Black Hills area into Thursday as well. The main thing we have to worry about is the oncoming heat.

The often-talked about upper level ridge is taking hold of the Rockies and the fringes are set to move our way.

The ridge will flatten and the weak cold front will become stationary. This will give us a consistent round of upper-90s heat and afternoon showers for the entirety of the Black Hills region.

This will also throw a variable into how much heat that we get. Lots of cloud cover: less heat. Not enough cloud cover: more heat. I am thinking that the ridge will take away our shade. I am thinking that right now we will have those temperatures staying in the upper ranges so I feel like 99° and above will be the name of the game. However, as we all know, this is the Black Hills. Temperatures are ALWAYS subject to change at a moment’s notice. But for now let’s keep the upper-90s in view and hope for more shade in the coming days. Please keep it here for the latest forecast.

