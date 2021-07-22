Advertisement

Health concerns for this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

The Sturgis Motorcycle rally is revving up its engines but the same health concerns from last year are drifting into this year’s event.
The Sturgis Motorcycle rally is revving up its engines but the same health concerns from last...
The Sturgis Motorcycle rally is revving up its engines but the same health concerns from last year are drifting into this year’s event.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Last year, in the midst of the pandemic, the Sturgis motorcycle rally still welcomed riders for its 80th anniversary which led to a lot of buzz about whether it would be a COVID-19 “super spreader” event or not.

“We know that there were less than 200 cases of the South Dakota residents who attended the rally that ended up with COVID,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, South Dakota Department of Health Secretary.

This year’s rally poses the same questions. Dr. Shankar Kurra, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Monument Health, says large gatherings, such as the rally and other tourism around the Black Hills, increase the risk of virus transmission.

While that was a major concern in 2020, we now know more about the virus.

“Well, the encouraging thing about this year is that we have vaccines,” said Malsam-Rysdon.

The distributions of the vaccines earlier this year have proven effective in decreasing COVID-19 case numbers.

“Right now we are seeing about 23 cases a day on average whereas last year at this time we’re seeing about 60 cases per day on average,” said Malsam-Rysdon.

However, not everyone decided to get vaccinated, which poses a concern for this year’s rally.

“99.75% of admissions to the clinic from January of this year all the way to June of this year, all of them who were admitted for COVID, were not vaccinated,” said Dr. Kurra.

The Delta variant of the virus has become increasingly more worrisome because it is 60% more transmissible than the original strain.

With the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally about 2 weeks away, there’s still time to take action. But even for the vaccinated, Malsam-Rydon says it’s still important to continue to wash your hands, stay home if you feel sick, and watch for symptoms of COVID-19.

“What is tragic is that if you don’t get the shot, this is preventable,” said Dr. Kurra.

COVID-19 testing and vaccinations remain free and accessible for everyone.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two laugh after being reunited.
A 51 day journey by horseback, two cowboys arrive from Missouri at Mount Rushmore
Consecutive life sentences on all counts for convicted Rapid City child rapist
Rise and Shine, a series on GMA is trekking across the 50 states and Tuesday’s stop? South...
Rise and Shine: Check South Dakota off the list
Phone found recording in family bathroom at Dell Rapids pool
End of an era, Rapid City’s 1960′s powerline gets replaced

Latest News

Crews continue work
Preventing floods, construction crews continue work on St. Joe
Advice from a travel agent on how you should stay updated and on top of the restrictions while...
How can you internationally travel with borders sporadically closing?
Near New Underwood
Rollover near New Underwood has one car beaten and battered
Shen Yun
Rapid City hosts Shen Yun, a performance through 5,000 years of Chinese history