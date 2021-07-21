More video lottery machines coming to Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - You may see new video lottery machines coming to Rapid City soon.

That’s because the city is allowing more businesses to apply for them.

The number of licenses in Rapid City has been capped at 69 since 1995.

But after considering the growing population in our area, the city council decided to release six additional licenses they could open up.

“We have annexations, we have growing neighborhoods, that are having mixed-use, whether they’re a strip mall or different office buildings, that they can bring those services to where the people are at instead of having them concentrated in one area,” said Pauline Sumption, the cities finance director.

An application is in the works and should be on the city’s website around August 1.

From there, businesses can apply and six names will be chosen at the first council meeting in September.

