More Heat, More Haze, with a Slight Chance of an Afternoon Thunderstorm

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Not much change in the weather pattern today: hot and hazy with a slight chance of an isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorm.

Thunderstorms over northwest South Dakota will dissipate this morning, but additional activity will pop up this afternoon. Gusty winds and lightning will accompany any storm that forms, but rainfall will be limited.

The same sort of weather patter will persist on through the upcoming weekend, then drier air returns next week.

High temperatures will be in the 90s through early next week, with some triple digit heat likely east of Rapid City Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.