Advertisement

More Heat, More Haze, with a Slight Chance of an Afternoon Thunderstorm

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Not much change in the weather pattern today: hot and hazy with a slight chance of an isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorm.

Thunderstorms over northwest South Dakota will dissipate this morning, but additional activity will pop up this afternoon. Gusty winds and lightning will accompany any storm that forms, but rainfall will be limited.

The same sort of weather patter will persist on through the upcoming weekend, then drier air returns next week.

High temperatures will be in the 90s through early next week, with some triple digit heat likely east of Rapid City Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phone found recording in family bathroom at Dell Rapids pool
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Des Moines, Iowa.
Noem says she’s putting prayer back in schools
Rise and Shine, a series on GMA is trekking across the 50 states and Tuesday’s stop? South...
Next Stop South Dakota; Good Morning America series, Rise and Shine, hitting all 50 states
Man found dead in Oglala, officer shoots armed individual
Police investigate fatal vehicle-vs-motorcycle crash

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Hot and Muggy
Keeping it Hot Over KOTA Territory
Hot in the Black Hills
KOTA Still Hot for Midweek
Rapid City forecast
Hot and Hazy Again Today