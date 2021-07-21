Keeping it Hot Over KOTA Territory

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We keep those hazy skies across the Black Hills area for the rest of the day Tuesday and into Wednesday. The upper level ridge is centered over the Four Corners region but the fringes are set to move our way over the next day or so.

The ridge will flatten as it gets close to the Black Hills and a few stray showers will dot the map mainly in the afternoons.

We are still not expecting anything severe, but lightning could be a fire-related factor as it is still so dry out there.

The sun will remain very filtered by the smoky and hazy skies caused by the west coast fires.

Rain chances – albeit it small, maybe only 30% of us – will come back into the forecast for the rest of the week. Mainly PM chances overall.

There are Excessive Heat Warnings and Red Flag Warnings for many of us mainly west of the South Dakota state line. Those are subject to change so please keep it here for the latest forecast.

