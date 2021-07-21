Grilling with Eric - Grilled Chicken Thighs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s an example of how the right marinade can make for an amazing grilled dish!

This recipe was sent to me by Wendy from Belle Fourche. I know you’ll love it.

The amounts of the ingredients are for 8 chicken thighs. For the marinade, combine a half cup olive oil, a quarter cup balsamic vinegar and tablespoon of mustard (regular or Dijon). Add 2 tablespoons of fresh lemon or lime juice, 2 tablespoons dried rosemary and a tablespoon or garlic powder (or 2 minced garlic cloves). Finally, add a half teaspoon of salt and a half teaspoon of black pepper.

Marinate the chicken thighs for 2 to 4 hours then grill until done. Takes about 30 minutes.

When grilling, make sure the thighs are placed on the cool side of the grill and you leave the cover down except to turn once. First cook the thighs skin up, then flip. If you expose the skin to direct flames, you may catch the thigh on fire and that will ruin the dish.

