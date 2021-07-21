Advertisement

COVID-19 cases for Wednesday in South Dakota and Wyoming

Variante de COVID-19
Variante de COVID-19(MGN Image)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Since last Wednesday, South Dakota has seen an increase of 200 cases bringing the state’s total number to 124948.

82 new active cases have been reported, bringing that number to 290.

Hospitalizations are up by 18, bringing the current number to 38.

One new death has reported bring South Dakota’s death toll to 2041.

Pennington County reported 30 new cases, Lawrence County has reported 9 new cases, Dewey County reported 8 new cases, Oglala Lakota reported 5 new cases, Fall river County reported 3 new cases, Butte and Mellette counties have both each reported 2 new cases, and Harding and Lyman counties reported one new case each.

Since Monday, the state of Wyoming has seen a 279 increase in COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of cases to 63,988.

Wyoming has seen 766 deaths from the virus.

Active cases in the state are up by 105 with the number now at 545.

Hospitalizations are up by 3 bringing that total to 64.

Campbell County has reported 9 new cases and Sheridan County has reported 1 new case.

