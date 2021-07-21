Advertisement

Could masks come back as COVID cases rise?

In South Dakota, only 46% of the population is fully vaccinated. Experts say that at least 70%...
In South Dakota, only 46% of the population is fully vaccinated. Experts say that at least 70% of the population needs to be vaccinated to reach what’s known as herd immunity.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Delta Variant is spreading and COVID cases are rising across the country while vaccination ratings are declining.

In South Dakota, only 46% of the population is fully vaccinated. Experts say that at least 70% of the population needs to be vaccinated to reach what’s known as herd immunity.

Because of these slowing rates, some places in the U.S., including Los Angeles and Nevada, are taking steps to re-implement mask-wearing, including for vaccinated people.

Dr. Shankar Kurra with Monument Health said that talk of mandates adds to the list of reasons to get vaccinated.

”The real concern would be a new variant that’s even more transmissible,” Kurra said. “At least currently, vaccines are effective against all the variants.”

Kurra said that if vaccinations get to where they need to be, we’ll be in good shape to permanently put the masks away.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phone found recording in family bathroom at Dell Rapids pool
Rise and Shine, a series on GMA is trekking across the 50 states and Tuesday’s stop? South...
Rise and Shine: Check South Dakota off the list
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Des Moines, Iowa.
Noem says she’s putting prayer back in schools
Consecutive life sentences on all counts for convicted Rapid City child rapist
End of an era, Rapid City’s 1960′s powerline gets replaced

Latest News

While conditions are mostly clear to get the roads and buildings done, it can also be...
Water key to protecting construction workers from heat
FreedomFest kicked off their events this year at the Monument in Rapid City.
FreedomFest travels to Rapid City this year with record attendance
Variante de COVID-19
COVID-19 cases for Wednesday in South Dakota and Wyoming
You may see new video lottery machines coming to Rapid City soon.
More video lottery machines coming to Rapid City