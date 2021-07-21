Advertisement

Consecutive life sentences on all counts for convicted Rapid City child rapist

(KOTA)
By Jill Sears
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Convicted child rapist and sexual predator, Theodore Guzman of Rapid City, was sentenced Wednesday in the 7th Circuit Court. His conviction stems from three counts of first-degree rape and one count of having sexual contact with a minor. Prosecutors said the assaults happened between January 2015 and December 2017. The oldest girl was 12-years-old when she was raped, another was between the ages of 9 and 10, and the youngest girl was 5.

7th Circuit Court Judge, Robert Mandel, announced the sentence on Wednesday. Theodore Guzman, age 38, was convicted by a jury of his peers on all four charges.

On Count 1, his sentence was life in prison. On Count 2, his sentence was life in prison. On Count 3, his sentence was life in prison. On count 4, his sentence was 15 years in prison. The sentences are to be carried out consecutively at the South Dakota State Penitentiary. Guzman is also required to pay $12,000 in restitution Guzman and his defense have 30 days to appeal his sentences.

Following the hearing, Guzman was immediately turned over to state custody.

