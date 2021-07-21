Advertisement

Community members discuss finding and honoring youth Native lives lost at Rapid city Boarding School

Indian Boarding School
Indian Boarding School(KOTA KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - From Canada to Rosebud. Remains of Native American children are being discovered and returned home from boarding schools where they died. The Rapid City Indian Boarding School Lands Committee also addressed the issue of young native children who died at a federally run boarding school in Rapid City..... The school was located on what is now the IHS campus.

Through extensive work, some of the names of the children who died have been identified and possible burial locations have been found.

“Even when I was going to school here in Rapid City, elders used to talk about the school children that were buried up there somewhere. Sights unknown, of course, those sites have now been identified. it is now time to acknowledge that they lived even for the short time they did,” Bev Warne, Lakota Elder, says

The plan is to build a memorial to remember those children who died. Warne hopes that the memorial will help begin the healing process.

”A lot of people still feel the pain of historical trauma and all the things that have happened to us in this country,” continued Warne

