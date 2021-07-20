Staying Sultry in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We keep those hazy skies across the Black Hills area for Tuesday. We are also keeping the upper level ridge in place for a good long while. But even with the ridge there is still ample opportunity for a few stray showers to pop onto the map mainly in the afternoons.

We are not expecting anything severe, but the showers that do develop could be on the strong side as the day wears on.

Yes, there is a lot of wildfire smoking high above our heads, but that smoke is in its own weird way doing us a favor. The temperatures in our area are coming in slightly cooler than what they could be if the sun was allowed to meet the surface unfiltered by the smoky and hazy skies.

I have mentioned this in the past, and it looks like it will happen again. We will end up getting a few of our showers from Monsoonal moisture or monsoonal flow coming in from the Four Corners region. I will keep the prospect of a few thunderstorms in the forecast for Tuesday night and then the chances wane on Wednesday. That will be a short break, because the rain chances – albeit it small – will come back into the forecast for the rest of the week. Mainly PM chances overall.

There are Excessive Heat Warnings and Red Flag Warnings for many of us mainly west of the South Dakota state line. Those are subject to change so please keep it here for the latest forecast.

