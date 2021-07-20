Advertisement

Richard Schmitz faces murder charge

Richard Melvin Schmitz
Richard Schmitz makes first appearance in 7th Circuit Court.(Pennington Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The man accused in a 2013 murder in Pennington County makes his first appearance in court Monday in Rapid City. 53-year old Richard Schmitz is charged with second degree murder in the death of 38-year old Meshell Will in late August of 2013. Her body was found along Iron Mountain Road about a week after she was last seen.

Schmitz was arrested Friday at his home near Hill City. Magistrate Judge Scott Bogue set his bond at one million dollars, the amount prosecutors requested. Prosecutors described Schmitz as a danger to the community, citing his four previous felony convictions and his violent history. They said Schmitz had an aggravated assault domestic violence charge in 2013 after Will’s murder along with another in 1988 and three simple assault domestic violence charges in the past as well. He faces life without parole if he’s convicted on the murder charge.

