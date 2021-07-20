Advertisement

Noem says she’s putting prayer back in schools

Gov. Kristi Noem
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Des Moines, Iowa.(CNN)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was in Des Moines, Iowa Friday, speaking at the conservative Family Leadership Summit. She made some waves with some barbed comments about fellow Republican governors. Noem also decried what she calls Joe Biden’s America.

Noem also said, “We prayed in schools, which by the way, in South Dakota, I’m putting prayer back in our schools.”

We contacted the governor’s office to ask what she was referring to when she said she was putting prayer back in our schools. We were only told to “stay tuned”. Supreme Court rulings have largely banned prayer in public schools since the 1960′s.

Most Read

According to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Jasmine Benning of Sioux Falls...
Abduction near Brookings ends in pursuit
Police investigate fatal vehicle-vs-motorcycle crash
Mugshot
Homicide in The Hills, man arrested after 8 years of searching for answers
The Rapid City Police Department has been looking to expand because of the growing population...
Possible new RCPD precinct met with opposition
Man found dead in Oglala, officer shoots armed individual

Latest News

Richard Schmitz makes first appearance in 7th Circuit Court.
Richard Schmitz faces murder charge
cuba protests in rapid city
Community members gather to show support to Cuba
South Dakota ranked the 7th best state to start an online business in 2021, according to a...
South Dakota ranked in the top for online business owners
City Council could approve $1,000 dollar hazard pay for first responders