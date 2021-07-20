Next Stop South Dakota; Good Morning America series, Rise and Shine, hitting all 50 states

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota has made national headlines on topics ranging from COVID to politics, and today the state filled an entire national newscast, Good Morning America.

Rise and Shine, a series on GMA is trekking across the 50 states and Tuesday’s stop? South Dakota. To talk both history....

“We did two stories,” said Cecilia Vega, ABC News’ chief White House correspondent. “The first one we did is the complex history that is Mount Rushmore and this land and getting into the debate on what should happen to monuments in our country as our country is going through this reckoning about monuments and the history of them. And we talked to Native American people who live in this area whose history is very complicated.”

And economics.

“And then we get into where we are as a state in South Dakota,” continued Vega. “We have seen small businesses hit so hard during this pandemic And we starting to see this change, we are starting to see them come back.”

And Visit Rapid City’s choice for a small business to highlight fit both of Vega’s points of interest.

“It was an honor to be chosen to be a part of it,” said Kimberly Tilsen-Brave Heart, owner and chef of Etiquette Catering Co., newly named Chef Brave Heart. “It was just a fun experience.”

The experience was only a part of it.

“Visibility is important,” continued Tilsen-Brave Heart. “Especially as an indigenous woman and a Lakota woman from here, from the state of South Dakota. And to be able to highlight our success and our resiliency is really important. I always say I’m not self-made, I’m family and community made.”

A community Tilsen-Brave Heart found a way to serve while keeping them safe.

She did large events prior to COVID but when the virus hit, almost all her 2020 bookings were canceled in a two-week time frame.

“And so we had to rethink and repivot and reenvision what we were going to do,” said Tilsen-Brave Heart. “I had already been doing charcuterie on a massive scale but clearly, because of COVID, that wasn’t relevant or appropriate and so I created these small intimate charcuterie boxes. It was a simple thing but it saved our business.”

