Advertisement

Judge exonerates man who served 20 years in Georgia slayings

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) - A judge has dismissed all charges against a man convicted of the 1985 slayings of a couple at a south Georgia church, exonerating him after he spent two decades behind bars.

Dennis Perry’s attorneys say Glynn County Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett on Monday granted a motion by prosecutors to dismiss the case.

Scarlett last year gave Perry the chance for a new trial after DNA recovered from the crime scene matched a different suspect. He also ordered Perry’s release from prison while prosecutors decided whether to refile charges.

A district attorney who took office in January decided not to pursue the case.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Jasmine Benning of Sioux Falls...
Abduction near Brookings ends in pursuit
Police investigate fatal vehicle-vs-motorcycle crash
Man found dead in Oglala, officer shoots armed individual
Mugshot
Homicide in The Hills, man arrested after 8 years of searching for answers
COVID-19 numbers for Monday in Wyoming

Latest News

His conviction was overturned last year after DNA recovered from the crime scene matched a...
Georgia man freed after 20 years in prison for murders he didn't commit
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Des Moines, Iowa.
Noem says she’s putting prayer back in schools
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., center, leaves the floor after the House voted...
McCarthy proposes 5 Republicans to sit on Jan. 6 panel
Richard Schmitz makes first appearance in 7th Circuit Court.
Richard Schmitz faces murder charge