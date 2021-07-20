Advertisement

Hot and Hazy Again Today

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be another hot and hazy day with highs in the 90s.

One change: tonight, there’ll be a chance of isolated thunderstorms in Wyoming and western South Dakota as some high level monsoon moisture streams into the area. Unfortunately, any storm that forms may be a dry storm with lightning but little rainfall.

There will be a better chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms toward the weekend. However, temperatures will remain 5 to 10 degrees above average all the way into next week.

