Wedding bells are ringing and Black Hills vendors don’t see them stopping anytime soon

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wedding bells are ringing once again, with couples tying the knot all over the Black Hills but it’s not just those who planned for 2021. It’s also a good chunk of nuptials postponed from 2020.

“I feel like all of us wedding vendors were halfway booked from postponements and reschedules from last year,” said Justin Straw, owner of Justin Straw Designs.

“Everybody that was supposed to get married last year is now getting married this year,” said Taylor Whittle, owner of Sweet Secrets Bakery. “All of my weddings that were supposed to happen last year, about 75% of them rescheduled for this year. So it’s definitely very full.”

Justin Straw Designs only does 20 or so weddings a year but has had inquiries from and declined even more brides...

“I only do one wedding a weekend so I have had to turn down a lot more because I don’t double book weddings,” continued Straw. “I realistically have turned down 30 to 50 weddings., I’m not 100% sure but it has been a lot. All the other vendors that I speak to, they’re in the same boat as me.”

Sweet Secrets Bakery has made at least three wedding cakes a week since May and until recently, the pandemic made it hard to get necessary ingredients and other essentials.

“There was definitely a lot of shortage on oil, flour, sugar, butter, milk,” said Whittle. “Like we couldn’t get anything in here so we had to do a lot of local grocery shopping but our food supplier they are pretty much back up and running by now so it’s been a lot easier, a lot less stressful getting ingredients for our cakes.”

“I would order flowers and I just wouldn’t get them,” said Straw. “My truck would come and they would be like “well we didn’t charge you”, which was great but I still needed the flowers. A lot of it had to do with the factories too, they just didn’t have the workers because of COVID.”

Supply shortages may have evened out but Straw says the happily ever after’s won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

“I think we’re going to see the COVID onflux go into 2022 just because people were so uncertain,” continued Straw. “If this is your dream and you want all these people here, you’re going to definitely compromise and go those two years out so you can get what you want out of your wedding.”

