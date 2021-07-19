Soaking up some Vitamin D can help your mental well being

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Summer can take a toll on your mental health just like any other time of year, so Rapid City Counseling has some ways to keep your spirits up, just like the temps.

“Well, everyone knows the sun can make us feel happier, but why?” said Silver See, a marriage and family therapist supervisee with Rapid City Counseling, Inc. “The sun can help many factors, such as assisting our body to produce serotonin which helps us have a positive mood. Going outside upon waking can also help with our

It is critical that we are going outside enough and having strong boundaries with our time so we can allow ourselves the full peace that nature and the summer months have to offer. Looking for distinctive ways to have balance in each area of functioning can allow us to take full advantage of our summers. Also, being outside in nature and recharging also helps us to get away from the damaging effects of electromagnetic frequencies or radiation, which affects our health in many ways.

Rapid City Counseling takes pride in its holistic view of therapy and looking at all aspects of functioning to ensure that our clients have lasting change and renew their mind, body, and spirit.”

