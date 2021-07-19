Advertisement

Soaking up some Vitamin D can help your mental well being

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Summer can take a toll on your mental health just like any other time of year, so Rapid City Counseling has some ways to keep your spirits up, just like the temps.

“Well, everyone knows the sun can make us feel happier, but why?” said Silver See, a marriage and family therapist supervisee with Rapid City Counseling, Inc. “The sun can help many factors, such as assisting our body to produce serotonin which helps us have a positive mood. Going outside upon waking can also help with our

It is critical that we are going outside enough and having strong boundaries with our time so we can allow ourselves the full peace that nature and the summer months have to offer. Looking for distinctive ways to have balance in each area of functioning can allow us to take full advantage of our summers. Also, being outside in nature and recharging also helps us to get away from the damaging effects of electromagnetic frequencies or radiation, which affects our health in many ways.

Rapid City Counseling takes pride in its holistic view of therapy and looking at all aspects of functioning to ensure that our clients have lasting change and renew their mind, body, and spirit.”

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Jasmine Benning of Sioux Falls...
Abduction near Brookings ends in pursuit
Mugshot
Homicide in The Hills, man arrested after 8 years of searching for answers
Police investigate fatal vehicle-vs-motorcycle crash
The Rapid City Police Department has been looking to expand because of the growing population...
Possible new RCPD precinct met with opposition
Inside Rapid City's water treatment plant.
Rapid City looks to the future to ensure freshwater needs are always met

Latest News

Bridging the Great Health Divide: SNAP Stores
Soaking up some Vitamin D can help your mental well being
Soaking up some Vitamin D can help your mental well being
Cat wears glasses to help children feel comfortable about wearing them
Rapid City's Newest Coffeeshop profiting OneHeart campus
HomeBrew Coffee: Oneheart’s Social Enterprise