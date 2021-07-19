Advertisement

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from Monday afternoon into Monday evening as grass and timber firea burn in Northeast Wyoming

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On July 18, at 2:47 p.m., CCFD responded to Heald Road for a grass and timber fire. The fire is still an active scene with firefighters from CCFD, BLM, USFS and County Road and Bridge personnel assisting with firefighting efforts. The fire has not been mapped as of yet and sizes are difficult to estimate at this time.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from Monday afternoon into Monday evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity in Northeast Wyoming. The hot and dry weather with gusty winds will produce critical fire weather conditions. Continue to practice Fire Safety Campbell County.

