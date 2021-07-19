Advertisement

Police investigate fatal vehicle-vs-motorcycle crash

(AP)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Rapid City, S.D. (KOTA) – The Rapid City Police Department is currently investigating a fatal vehicle-vs-motorcycle crash which took place near the intersection of West Main Street and Sheridan Lake Road.

At around 2:25 p.m. on July 16th, police were dispatched to the 2600 block of West Main Street for a report of a motorcycle that had struck a vehicle. On arrival, police began blocking traffic to allow a medical unit to attend to the motorcyclist’s injuries. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital where he died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The motorcyclist has been identified as 59-year-old Charles Peterson of Rapid City.

Police spoke to witnesses and determined the motorcyclist was travelling westbound on West Main Street when it struck a passenger vehicle that was attempting to make a left-hand turn out of the parking lot of 2626 West Main Street. The driver of the passenger vehicle was also transported to the hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation by the RCPD’s Critical Accident Reconstruction Team (CART).

