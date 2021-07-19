Advertisement

Man found dead in Oglala, officer shoots armed individual

(AP)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGLALA, S.D. (AP) - Oglala Sioux police say a tribal officer shot and wounded an armed individual after responding to a domestic disturbance on the Pine Ridge Reservation and finding a man dead.

Police say they received a call about 1:30 a.m. Monday to a Highway 41 address in Oglala. The responding officer found a man who was deceased and another individual “brandishing a weapon.”

The officer shot the person with the weapon, who was then taken into custody. The officer was not injured.

No other details were provided. The FBI is investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Jasmine Benning of Sioux Falls...
Abduction near Brookings ends in pursuit
Mugshot
Homicide in The Hills, man arrested after 8 years of searching for answers
The Rapid City Police Department has been looking to expand because of the growing population...
Possible new RCPD precinct met with opposition
Inside Rapid City's water treatment plant.
Rapid City looks to the future to ensure freshwater needs are always met
Leanna Crawford
“It’s just sweet to be at a LIVE show,” Hills Alive is back