Man found dead in Oglala, officer shoots armed individual

OGLALA, S.D. (AP) - Oglala Sioux police say a tribal officer shot and wounded an armed individual after responding to a domestic disturbance on the Pine Ridge Reservation and finding a man dead.

Police say they received a call about 1:30 a.m. Monday to a Highway 41 address in Oglala. The responding officer found a man who was deceased and another individual “brandishing a weapon.”

The officer shot the person with the weapon, who was then taken into custody. The officer was not injured.

No other details were provided. The FBI is investigating.

